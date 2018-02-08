Kylie Jenner Is A ‘Natural’ Mother, Sis Khloe Kardashian Gushes: She’s ‘So At Peace’ With It

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy may have been a surprise, but according to Khloe Kardashian, the new mom’s found her groove! In fact, being a parent’s coming easy!

Kylie Jenner, 20, only became a mom on Feb. 1, but apparently she’s already fully embracing her new role! Just days after the makeup mogul gave birth, Extra caught up with her pregnant sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, on the set of the casting call for her Good American Jeans. And Khloe had plenty to share about what an amazing mom Kylie has been to her daughter Stormi Webster. Having a child is something Kylie has always said she’s wanted to do, so it’s no surprise she’s effortlessly stepped into parenthood. Click here to see the first pics of baby Stormi.

“This family is just multiplying,” Khloe gushed when she was congratulated on becoming an aunt again. “[Kylie’s] so great. This is so natural for her… and just seeing her so at peace with everything, I’m really happy for her.” Already it has been quite an exciting year for the Kardashian fam. Not only did Kylie and Travis Scott, 25, have a baby last week, but Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, also welcomed a baby daughter in January. “She’s so cute!” Khloe exclaimed of baby Chicago West. “They’re all so cute.”

Next up, Khloe is set to have her first little one with Tristan Thompson, 26, this spring, and, as she told the publication, she’s really embracing her pregnancy body. “Well, now that there’s more of a bump, there’s a transitional period…a different shape,” the reality star explained. “You’re wider… So I’m embracing it now… You really do feel so feminine and maternal.” Something Khloe is having difficulties with though is deciding on a baby name.

“It’s honestly the hardest thing and I love suggestions, but everyone keeps giving me the same suggestions: ‘If it’s a girl, Kristin; if it’s a boy, Tristan.’ I’m like, ‘Could we do a little more? I need a little more options,’” Khloe joked. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Khloe has actually been feeling the pressure when it comes to picking a name for her and Tristan’s child. After all, Chicago and Stormi are both super unique names!

“Khloe’s feeling that she has to compete with a clever name for her child,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want a K name because she wants her child to have its own identity but she also has to think of something unique… It’s clearly still a headache thinking of a name.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Khloe to become a mom too?