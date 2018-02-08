Khloe Kardashian’s Stressing After Kim & Kylie Reveal ‘Unique’ Baby Names: Why She Wants One Too

Khloe Kardashian has been feeling the pressure to pick an amazing name without a K for her baby so she can match with the latest Kardashian/Jenner arrivals.

Mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian, 33, can’t wait to her bundle of joy but after sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, both gave their new babies, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, one-of-a-kind names, she feels she should do the same for her son or daughter. “With Chicago and now Stormi having such unique names it has got Khloe feeling that she has to compete with a clever name herself for her child,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She doesn’t want a K name because she wants her child to have its own identity but she also has to think of something unique that she can trademark and get on all the social media handles and all the other stuff most families don’t have to worry about. So it’s clearly still a headache thinking of a name.”

While Khloe may be feeling some name anxiety, we’re sure she’s going to choose one that suits her baby just fine. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for being a trendsetter and has been very open about her fashion secrets and her journey in becoming a mother. Since announcing her pregnancy, she’s expressed how excited and nervous she is for her new role and it’s been keeping us in high anticipation for the new Kardashian!

In addition to preparations with baby names, Khloe has paid attention to Kylie’s pregnancy and stayed close to her little sister so she could learn everything there is to know about carrying and giving birth to a child. She revealed her baby is due in late Mar./early Apr. when a fan asked her on social media and her growing baby bump has been the topic of many headlines. We can’t wait until she introduces her baby to the world and we get to see her take on the role of an incredible mother!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Khloe should name her baby? Let us know in the comments below!