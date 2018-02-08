Khloe Kardashian: Will She Forbid Caitlyn Jenner From Seeing Her Baby As Feud Rages On?

Khloe Kardashian didn’t hold back when she was asked about her rocky relationship with Caitlyn Jenner during a Feb. 7 interview! Will Khloe’s baby help them reconcile?

Well, there’s no love lost between Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, according to the pregnant star! Khloe shut down the idea that the birth of her baby will be a segue to a reconciliation with her estranged former stepfather. The Good American designer sat down with Ross King from the UK TV show Lorraine, on February 7 where she was asked about her relationship with Caitlyn, who she hasn’t spoken to in two years now. “Will having a child affect anything between you and Caitlyn?” Ross asked, to which Khloe replied, “I don’t think it affects anything with Caitlyn. Things are just as they are.” — So, if things are just as they are, it looks like Caitlyn won’t be meeting Khloe’s baby.

Khloe and Caitlyn’s rift began around the beginning stages of Caitlyn’s transition. Last April, Caitlyn admitted to Andy Cohen that she and Khloe haven’t spoken in years. “She doesn’t want to talk to me,” Caitlyn said. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.” Khloe has been open about her tumultuous relationship with Caitlyn on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saying, that the “second dad” that raised her “was taken away from me,” when Caitlyn decided to transition into a woman.

Caitlyn’s rocky relationship with the Kardashians became even further estranged when the family accused her of sending them an edited copy of her new memoir, The Secrets of my Life which left out details that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery. Caitlyn then added fuel to the fire when she appeared on an intense episode of Life Stories with Piers Morgan on January 5, where she told Morgan that she never trusted the Kardashians. Caitlyn explained why she sent the family her book, but left out the pages about her gender reassignment surgery. — “I didn’t want them [the Kardashians] to leak it to the press, Ok?” she admitted. “There was no reason for them to know about it.” Piers then asked, “You didn’t trust them?” to which Caitlyn replied, “Of course not… Of course I didn’t trust them.” Caitlyn then admitted that she only has a relationship with her biological daughters, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, Jenner.

Khloe also discussed her first pregnancy with King, which she confirmed on December 20, 2017. Khloe is expecting her first child with boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 27. “Everyone has been so nice, it’s surreal to me. It’s so great,” she gushed. “It feels good to announce it and now be in tight clothes and feel like it doesn’t matter.”

The Revenge Body host has continued to work out throughout her pregnancy, however, she’s not restricting herself when it comes to cravings. “I give into cravings if I have them,’ she admitted. “If I want a donut, I’ll have a donut but I don’t go crazy.”

Khloe — who has been open about fertility struggles in the past — admitted that she’s never been happier with how her life has panned out. “Pregnancy puts so many things into perspective, people say once you have a baby life begins, but honestly I’m so happy this is happening in my life right now, I feel so ready.” Khloe is reportedly due in early March 2018.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Caitlyn will ever reconcile?