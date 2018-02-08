Celebs In Sexy Cheetah Print Outfits: Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner & More

When it comes to turning up the heat, nothing tops cheetah print! That’s why we’ve rounded up celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and more who often rock the sexy look!

When a celebrity opts for cheetah print it says a few things about her: That she’s confident, possibly wild and looking to get our attention in the best way possible! Loads of looks come and go, but cheetah print will always be in vogue because it’s sure to spice up just about any outfit! Not only that, it’s the perfect way for a famous female to put their amazing figure center-stage! Guess that’s why women like Jennifer Lopez, 48, Rihanna, 29, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and Kendall Jenner, 22, are always rocking it! Head here for tons more photos of celebs owning cheetah print!

Whether it’s a star-studded red carpet or a casual night out, the vibrant print is a sexy look that simply demands your attention! For example: a beautiful celeb rocking a skimpy bikini is going to make jaws drop. But a celeb in a skimpy cheetah-print bikini is gonna make it hard for us to EVER look away! We’re betting when a gorgeous woman like Larsa Pippen, 43, hits the sand and surf, she’s the center of attention! So hot!

And, although a full-blown cheetah-print ensemble is bold and fun, sometimes just a garment featuring the classic print adds the right amount of reckless abandon to a more muted look. Stars like Taylor Swift, 28, and Dakota Johnson, 28, Fergie, 42, are experts at making their wardrobe pop with a cheetah-print scarf or jacket! Timeless and fierce! Never stop inspiring us to take our looks to another level, ladies!

