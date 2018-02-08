Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite For Church: Run-In With Kourtney Kardashian?

It was a low-key date night at church for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez — but his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was there, too! Uh-oh, this could’ve been awkward…

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attended Hillsong Church services on Feb. 7, but they were careful to avoid being photographed together as they entered and exited the building. While Justin was seen hanging out with pastor Carl Lentz outside the venue, Selena kept her back to the cameras, although photographers managed to sneak a few shots from behind. Meanwhile, Justin’s former fling, Kourtney Kardashian, was also seen heading to the service…could there have been an awkward run-in between the trio inside?! Justin and Selena’s relationship is newly rekindled, so drama with one of his exes is the last thing they need! FOR MORE ON SELENA AND JUSTIN, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

However, it’s been two years since Justin and Kourt were romantically linked, and they’ve been at the same church service various times since then. Plus, Kourtney is getting really serious with her man, Younes Bendjima, so Sel should have nothing to worry about! “Kourtney and Justin are on great terms,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They still talk every once in a while, but Kourtney only has eyes for Younes. She’s totally into him and only him.” Meanwhile, Justin and Selena’s romance seems to be going quite well since they reunited in October, and they’ve managed to stick it out even amidst her recent time in treatment for her mental health.

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that the Biebs is planning a romantic Valentine’s Day with the 25-year-old, and that he wants to join him on an intimate getaway for the holiday. It could be just what they need to take the relationship to an even more serious level!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena had a run-in with Kourtney?