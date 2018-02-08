2018 Winter Olympics: How To Watch The Epic Opening Ceremony Online

Bundle up and get hyped, because the 2018 Wintery Olympics Opening Ceremony is right around the corner. Find out how to watch every exciting moment of this extravaganza.

On Feb. 9, one day after the Winter Olympics holds its first events, the 2018 games will officially kick off with its Opening Ceremony. Though details about the ceremony have been kept under wraps, it should be an extravagant affair with plenty of eye-catching visuals. Fans won’t want to miss it. Thankfully, NBC is coming through in 2018, broadcasting the Opening Ceremony live for the first time since the 2010 games in Vancouver.

The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 6 AM ET (PyeongChang is 14 hours ahead of EST) so NBC will live stream the event through NBC’s various apps and on its sites – NBC, NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. For those who don’t want to get up at 6 AM ET to watch, there’s good news! The network will re-broadcast the ceremony at 8 PM ET on the NBC.

Now, in order to watch the Opening Ceremony through NBC’s websites and its apps, a fan will need a cable login of some kind, according to The Verge. “A traditional cable company or an over-the-top TV service like DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, or YouTube TV” will work, the site says. Also, the live stream will feature “natural sound only,” and that means no color commentary from Katie Couric and Mike Tirico. That could be a plus or a minus, depending on a person’s preferences, but viewers hoping for an explanation as to what they’re seeing will have to wait until the 8 PM broadcast.

The ceremony’s performers remain a secret, but Ha Hyun Woo of Guckkasten and Ahn Ji-young, one half of the K-POP duo Bolbbalgan4, are reportedly involved. As to when they’ll show up? The Opening Ceremony will broadly follow the same structure as the 2014 Sochi games, according to The Telegraph. That means the event will have:

Entry by the head of state.

Playing of the national anthem.

The parade of participants.

The symbolic release of pigeons.

The head of state declares the Games open.

Raising the Olympic flag and playing the Olympic anthem.

The taking of the Olympic oath by an athlete.

The taking of the Olympic oath by an official.

The taking of the Olympic oath by a coach.

The Olympic flame and the torch relay.

The artistic program.

It should be a great event!

