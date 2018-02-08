Hope Hicks Looks Distraught After Rumored BF Rob Porter’s WH Exit Over Abuse Allegations

Hope Hicks has surfaced for the first time since rumored BF Rob Porter resigned from the White House after domestic abuse allegations. We’ve got the pics.

This has been a tough week for White House Communications Director Hope Hicks. The glamorous 29-year-old’s reported boyfriend Rob Porter, 40, resigned from his powerful position of being President Donald Trump’s staff secretary on Feb. 7 after two of his ex wives came forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Hicks looked distraught and downcast as she left her Washington D.C. apartment building on Feb. 8 and headed to work for what proved to be a very grueling day. SEE THE PICS OF HOPE HICKS HERE.

While the expression on Hicks’ face was one of sadness, her outfit absolutely crushed it as always. The stylish brunette rocked a purple turtleneck dress with a sleek black coat and leopard print heels. She’s proved to be such a political fashion queen, rocking $800 thigh-high boots when she accompanied Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January. Hicks unforgettably wore a high-fashion tuxedo to a state dinner with the president in Japan back in Nov. of 2017. Despite turmoil in the White House, she always looks good no matter what new crisis comes up.

The scandal involving Hope’s rumored beau is a big one that has rocked both the president and Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly. Porter was basically the tycoon’s right hand man and worked closely with General Kelly. The 67-year-old sprang to Porter’s defense after DailyMail.com published the domestic abuse allegations from ex-wife Jennifer Willoughby, 39 on Feb. 6, telling the site that, “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”

Porter resigned the following day when his other ex-wife Colbie Holderness, 37, came forward to The Intercept with photographs showing a black eye that she claimed Porter gave her and accused him of hitting her. That forced Kelly to walk back his comments with a late night press release saying “I was shocked by the new allegations released today against Rob Porter. There is no place for domestic violence in our society,” adding he accepted Porter’s resignation.

Even that came into question during a Feb. 8 White House press briefing by Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, who said that Porter had been “terminated” and cleared out his desk earlier in the morning. He was peppered with questions about if Kelly knew about Porter’s abuse allegations when the FBI reportedly provided the information to the White House in November of 2017. Shah brushed off the queries saying, “I’m not going to get into the specifics.”

Shah even said that, “I think it’s fair to say we all could have done better dealing with this over the last few days.” WHOA! That’s something vacationing Sarah Sanders would never do. The Trump administration never admits they do anything wrong under her. Then again this was Shah’s first ever media briefing. Remember, Hope is his BOSS so it had to have been awkward for Shah to field questions about the man she’s reportedly dating. The Daily Mail has claimed that the two have been together for several months and that an eyewitness alleged they were making out in the back of a cab after leaving a D.C. dinner date two weeks ago. It’s unclear where their relationship now stands, but they definitely won’t be seeing each other every day at work now that Porter’s out of the White House.

White House spokesman Raj Shah on the domestic violence allegations against former top aide Rob Porter: "I think it's fair to say we all could have done better dealing with this over the last few days" https://t.co/bdznOsGT5N pic.twitter.com/Zhx6WkDrNw — CNN (@CNN) February 8, 2018

