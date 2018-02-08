Kendall Jenner’s Ex Jordan Clarkson Traded to Cavs: Awkward Situation for Tristan & Khloe?

Kendall Jenner’s ex Jordan Clarkson will be on the Cavs with Tristan Thompson! Find out about the trade that might make things awkward for the Kardashians here!

Well, this is going to get weird. First, Kendall Jenner‘s beau Blake Griffin, 28, got traded to Detroit, and now her ex Jordan Clarkson, 25, is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers. You know who else is on the Cavaliers? None other than Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, Tristan Thompson, 26. The monumental trade has Clarkson and fellow Laker Larry Nance Jr., 25, going to Cleveland in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, 29, Channing Frye, 34, and the Cavs’ first round draft pick in 2018. Will Khloe be weirded out by potentially spending time with Kendall’s ex? Do you think the trade will result in any awkward run-ins between Kendall and Jordan? Time will have to tell how this is going to affect any interactions between the four of them.

We reported earlier how Kendall proved to everyone she was still dating Blake after she took to Snapchat to show herself wearing a Detroit Pistons sweatshirt. If anyone was concerned that Blake’s move to Detroit would effectively end their relationship, this snap put those fears to rest.

Previously, Kendall might have thrown some shade at Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, by naming her new pet horse “Dragon,” which also happens to be the same name of Sofia’s horse that recently passed away on Jan. 10. After all, Kendall previously dissed Sofia by calling her one of Scott’s kids, so naming her horse Dragon might be the latest dig aimed at her former friend. Click here to see pics of Kendall and Jordan back when they were together here!

