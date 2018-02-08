Carrie Underwood’s Accident Reportedly ‘Worse’ Than People Think: How Bad Was Her Face Injured?

Did Carrie Underwood downplay the extent of her facial injuries after taking a nasty fall in November? One source claims they know the truth!

Fans have been diligently tracking the recovery process of Carrie Underwood, 34, after her scary fall in November 2017, which landed her with a broken wrist, a trip to the hospital for 40-50 stitches and a possibly altered facial appearance. But sources say that Carrie “underplayed” the incident when she took to social media to open up about it!

“The accident is much worse than people think,” a source close to “The Champion” singer tells Us Weekly magazine in their Feb. 19 issue. Oh, no — what does that mean? “There was significant damage to her face,” the insider explains. Carrie previously told fans, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” but it sounds like there’s more to the story. Well, that’s for Carrie to keep private if she wants!

Rest assured, Carrie doesn’t look any different, though she’s reportedly dealing with some scarring. “She looks fine,” another friend, who saw Carrie recently, claims to the mag. As we know, the country superstar also appeared in a photo alongside Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, 29, in December, looking beautiful as ever!

