Brody Jenner Hasn’t Met Stormi Yet: Kylie Didn’t Even Tell Me She Was Pregnant

What?! Brody Jenner just revealed that he hasn’t met is sis Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby yet!

When most people have a birth in the family, it’s pretty natural for everyone to stop what they’re doing and come running to meet the new arrival, right? Apparently that’s not the case for the sprawling Kardashian/Jenner clan! As pretty much everyone knows, Kylie Jenner, 20, just welcomed a baby girl, Stormi Webster, into the world on Feb. 1. However, her half-brother Brody Jenner, 34, just revealed that he hasn’t met her yet! Head here for loads of pics documenting Ky’s pregnancy and beyond!

While making his way through LAX, Brody was cornered by TMZ to discuss the newcomer in the family. When asked if he’d gone to visit Stormi, he said: “I haven’t yet. No.” When asked if he has any plans to see her soon, he replied: “Yeah. Hopefully.” What?! The whole of the world is desperate to see more of Stormi and Brody hasn’t even gotten around to making plans to meet his new niece!? What is going on here?!

But, somehow this wasn’t the end of Brody’s jaw-dropping revelations! When asked if he had at least sent a present, he said no before quickly clarifying: “Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy… But yeah, now I’ve found out and yeah, for sure, I’d love to see her.” Okay, our minds are blown.

This is a family that KNOWS how to keep a secret. But, sadly, that means keeping some pretty important information from actual family members! Stranger still, this conversation seems to illustrate just how little family members like Brody see of Kylie. How did he go nearly 9 months without checking in with his sis!? He later admitted it’s been a few years since he and Kylie have bonded. Not okay!

