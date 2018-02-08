Amber Rose Confesses That She Sniffs 21 Savage’s Underwear To Get Turned On: It’s ’So Good’

Amber Rose opened up about sniffing 21 Savage’s underwear in an absolutely WILD podcast! Read what she had to say about her love of the smell of pubic hair here!

Amber Rose, 34, is all about the seductive scent of previously worn underwear, and she doesn’t care who knows it! On an episode of her podcast Loveline with Amber Rose, Amber and her co-host Dr. Chris revealed how smelling your partner’s clothes can help relieve stress. From there, Amber shared a whole lot of information about her smelling habits when it comes to her boyfriend 21 Savage, 25. “I’ve sniffed his underwear like where his balls are,” she shared. “It smells SO good!” Yeah, you didn’t misread that — she’s talking about sniffing THAT area of his underwear. “Are we gross? That’s hot to me, I’m sorry,” Amber added. “It has the smell of their pubic hair walking around throughout the day… Woo!” Let it be know that Amber may be the first celebrity ever to advocate for the fragrance of pubic hair. Hey, whatever floats your boat!

We reported earlier how Amber showed off the results of her breast reduction surgery on Instagram. “Okay, so here they are!” she said while displaying her newly resized breasts. “Look how much smaller they are.” She also went on to talk about how she went from a size 36H to a D-cup, and how she’s already shopping for new clothing that fits her new look!

Amber previously took to Instagram on Oct. 21, 2017 to showcase her son Sebastian‘s epic singing abilities. In the adorable post, Amber’s 4-year-old son completely nailed his rendition of Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Click here to see pics of celebs, including Amber, who have gotten breast reduction surgeries!

