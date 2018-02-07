Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Named Their Baby Girl Stormi & Ignored The ‘K’ Tradition

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shocked fans when they named their baby, Stormi! And, here’s why Kylie chose not to take the traditional ‘K’ route naming her daughter!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, have certainly dealt with their parenthood on their own terms, and that’s how they plan to continue raising their daughter, Stormi. Speaking of her name, many have noticed that her moniker doesn’t start with the Kardashian staple, “K”. And, that was completely intentional. “Kylie has seen her sisters completely disregard the ‘K’ naming structure with their kids for years now and she saw no reason why she couldn’t follow suit in choosing a name for her beautiful baby girl,” a source close to the K-fam tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “As far as Kylie is concerned, the ‘K’ naming scheme is over in their family. Click here to see the first photo of Stormi.

The insider goes on to explain that Kylie’s first child is a precious addition to a “different generation of young children in their family,” and that the tradition is something of the past that they’ll always cherish. “It was cool for them growing up, but she only wanted to give her daughter a unique name that sounded cute and allowed her to be different as she grew older,” the source continues. “Kylie is happy with the name she and Travis chose and she’s already having a blast caring for their little princess.”

And, get this — Kylie and Travis reportedly knew their baby’s name even before the makeup mogul gave birth on February 1. In late January, Kylie was showered with extravagant gifts for her first child, one of which included an XL-sized grey baby blanket with the name “Stormi” embroidered on it in black writing, according to TMZ. The customized blanket, from Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, was reportedly gifted to Ky by one of her sisters. Other lavish gifts apparently included, diaper bags at $250 a package, a $1,500 black and white stroller and a $1,000 white rocking sheep … made from real sheepskin, as reported by the site. And, her father, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, reportedly dropped a estimated $3,000 on baby gifts for Kylie and Travis.

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy and the birth of her first child on February 4 with an 11-minute video and a written apology for keeping her fans “in the dark” for nine months. Despite revealing the news on the 4th, Kylie noted that she gave birth on February 1. The touching video contained never-before-seen footage from her pregnancy and a deep look inside her private life during the past nine months she’s been away from the spotlight. Her entire family made cameos in the video, including Rob Kardashian, and the debut of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new daughter, Chicago West. However, Caitlyn Jenner was not featured in the video.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s baby’s name?