Rob Porter: 5 Things About Hope Hicks’ BF & White House Aide Who Quit Over Abuse Allegations

1. Rob has been accused of domestic abuse – which he has denied. Well, another one bites the dust. Rob Porter, 38, is the latest member of Donald Trump’s White House to be hit by scandal. Rob, who is reportedly the boyfriend of White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, 29, has been accused of being physically abusive to his two ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jenny Willoughby. Until his resignation on Feb. 7, he worked as White House Staff Secretary. Upon his exit, Rob denied the allegations.

“These outrageous allegations are simply false,” Rob said in a statement. “I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described. I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”

Colbie claimed Porter punched her in the eye during a vacation in Florence in 2005. Jennifer said he first called her “a f*cking bitch” during their honeymoon, and claimed he “physically prevented me from leaving the house.” She said she got a protective order because he punched in the glass on the front door while she was locked inside, per The Intercept.

2. It seems he has a type. Rob was born in Boston. He interned in the U.S. Senate after high school, before attending Harvard University. After his freshman year, he began a two-year stint as a Mormon missionary in London, England. He “he held debates, offered lectures and organized seminars about the Mormon faith,” according to The Harvard Gazette. Supposedly, Rob met his first wife, Colbie, at church in 2000. Colbie, Jenny and his reportedly new girlfriend, Hope, eerily look alike, as they’re all brunettes with long hair, as pointed out by the Daily Mail.

3. Politics is his family business. Rob’s father is Roger B. Porter, a man who worked as the executive secretary of the Cabinet Council on Economic Affairs and director of White House Office of Police Development for the Ronald Reagan administration. He returned to the White House as part of the George H. W. Bush administration, working as an Assistant to the President for Economic and Domestic Policy.

4. The FBI reportedly knew about the abuse allegations. One of the biggest controversies surrounding Rob, before the news broke about this alleged domestic abuse, was that he was working without full security clearance. As the White House Staff Secretary, Rob had access to presidential correspondence, and a federal law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News that the FBI found out about the abuse allegations when conducting a background check on Porter. The information was reportedly passed on to the White House. The abuse allegations were reportedly why Rob never received full security clearance.

5. Rob previously worked for other politicians. Before jumping on the Trump Train, Rob served as the chief of staff for Senator Orrin Hatch. He also worked for Senators Rob Portman and Mike Lee, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Well, maybe these politicos are hiring? After all, Rob now needs a new job.

