Marissa Jaret Winokur: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House Guest

Curious about Tony Award winning Marissa Jaret Winokur? Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house guest!

1.) Marissa Jaret Winokur, 45, is best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’ on Broadway. In 2003, Marissa even won a Tony Award for the role! She also won a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for the same role. While Hairspray might be Marissa’s most known role, she has also played Jan in Grease on Broadway. In 2011, Marissa reprised the role of Tracy for a short run at the Hollywood Bowl.

2.) ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ is not Marissa’s first go at reality TV. Before competing for Head of Household against people like Omarosa Manigault, Marissa was vying for a disco ball trophy. Marissa appeared on season six of Dancing With The Stars and made it nine weeks in the competition. Unfortunately she was eliminated in the semi-finals along with her pro partner, Tony Dovolani. Interestingly enough, Marissa’s Celebrity Big Brother co-contestant, Shannon Elizabeth, also competed that season!

3.) Marissa previously battled cervical cancer. The actress was diagnosed in the early days of Hairspray on Broadway while it was still being developed, and reportedly didn’t tell anyone because she feared being replaced. Marissa quietly went through treatment for the cancer, ultimately beating it and being able to go on with the show.

4.) She’s married with a child now. In 2006 Marissa married screenwriter Judah Miller. Less than two years later in March 2008 the couple announced they were expecting their first child via a surrogate! Their son, Zev, was born in July 2008 and was shown briefly in the first episode of Celebrity Big Brother on February 7, 2018. Marissa claims her son, Zev, is a huge fan of the show and that she’ll miss being able to watch her own season with him as it airs live while the guests are still inside the house. Aw!

5.) Marissa’s a born and bred New Yorker. Maybe this explains her natural talent for theatre and the arts, but Marissa was born and raised in New York City. Her mom, Maxine, was a teacher while her dad, was an architect.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU rooting for Marissa on Celebrity Big Brother? Comment below, let us know!