Denise Garcia: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Pregnant With Lonzo Ball’s Baby

LA Lakers star Lonzo Ball is reportedly going to be a daddy! We’ve got five things to know about his high school sweetheart and baby mama Denise Garcia.

Los Angeles Lakers star rookie Lonzo Ball is reportedly going to become a first time father. TMZ claims that the 20-year-old’s girlfriend Denise Garcia is already four months pregnant. The couple have been sweethearts ever since attending Chino Hills High School together in southern California and she’s been a rock of support through his year playing for UCLA and now as an NBA rookie. We’ve got five things to know about Denise.

1. Like Lonzo, Denise was a high school athletic star.

While her guy was tearing it up on the basketball court and making himself a five star recruit, Denise was a star midfielder who played on the Chino Hills High’s girl’s soccer varsity squad. She ended up in the NCAA as well, going on to play for the women’s soccer team at the University of California, Riverside. She even came back to CHHS to help coach the team after she graduated.

2. Denise was Lonzo’s high school prom date.

The couple looked so adorable heading to their Senior Prom. He wore a smart black tux with a red vest while Denise rocked a silver sequin strapless gown.

3. Denise has a tight squad of girlfriends.

Her Instagram is filled with pic of her numerous gal pals on trips to Palm Springs and Disneyland, celebrating her birthday and even going on a spring break trip to Spain!

4. Denise is already a mommy to an adorable puppy!

In January she showed off video of her brand new cute little puppy Deuce, declaring her “unconditional love” for the furry guy.

5. Denise immediately fell for Lonzo, not even knowing he was a star athlete.

When Lonzo signed with the Lakers in June of 2017, she posted the most heartfelt message about him. Next to an IG pic of the smiling couple she wrote, “From the very first moment I saw him I knew he was special. Without knowing his name or watching him play, all I cared about was that fact that he caught my eye and had my attention. As impossible as it may seem, the Zo I know off the court is more incredible than who he is on the court. Personally, it will always be that way. Being by his side through it all, has been a blessing in itself. It brings me so much happiness to watch him do what he loves and no one deserves this opportunity more than he does. Congrats on this accomplishment, but we know you ain’t done yet. It’s time to takeover this next level and I’m ready to support you along the way.” Awww! These two really have something special.

