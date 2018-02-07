Wendy Williams: Why She Has No Plans To Stop Shading The Kardashians

In case you haven’t noticed, Wendy Williams hasn’t exactly been biting her tongue when it comes to the Kardashians/Jenners and she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Wendy Williams, 53, is known for spilling tea, however, her “Hot Topics” disses of the Kardashians/Jenners have been flying frequently as of lately. Not only has she dissed Kim Kardashian’s racy nude selfies, but she also slammed Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster, by saying she was way too young to be a mom. Yikes! However, the talk show host has no intention of laying off the family anytime soon, and we know why.”Wendy thinks her show is a place for honesty so she is going to keep serving up real opinions on everyone from the Kardashians to Melania Trump, or any celebrities that she feels deserve criticism,” a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We certainly remember when Wendy had words for Melania by insisting she married Donald Trump solely for a green card. Keeping to her honesty agenda, Wendy has expanded her gossip hit list to Justin Timberlake, this week. She mocked his Super Bowl 52 halftime show performance and the backlash he received for it. “Sorry Justin that your career is in the toilet at this point; Sorry Justin that nobody liked your last album; Sorry Justin that you’re crying like a baby. And, sorry Justin that you have so much to say about this performance, but nothing to say about when you ripped Janet’s boob off,” Wendy said.

Nevertheless, there’s at least one famous momager who has not appreciated Wendy’s “Hot Topics” tea. Kris Jenner, 62, is forbidding her daughters from going on Wendy’s daytime talk show, according to an insider source. As we previously reported, Kris is furious with Wendy, and she doesn’t believe her family deserves such critical treatment. She even went on to say that Wendy is dead to the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, the source said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wendy Williams should stop attacking the Kardashians and other celebrities or do you love her honest critiques? Let us know your thoughts below!