Tyga Reaches Out To Kylie Jenner With ‘Short & Sweet’ Message After Baby’s Birth

Can these exes really be friends, or does Tyga want Kylie Jenner back? He sent a ‘sweet’ and shocking message to her after she gave birth to a healthy baby girl! What’d he say? …

Oh, the saga that is Tyga, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 20. Although their romance is a thing of the past, the rapper sent his ex a supportive message after she welcomed little Stormi into the world on February 1. “Tyga sent Kylie a brief text congratulating her on her new baby. He told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com! “Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother.” Click here to see the first photo of Stormi.

While T’s message was a harmless and kind gesture, he ended it with some telling words. The message was short, sweet, but it also included that he misses her,” the insider admits. “He told her he hopes to meet the baby.” Although a Kylie and Tyga reunion would be an interesting turn of events, to say the least, it’s likely it won’t happen. As you may know, Kylie is dating her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, and has been since March 2017. However, maybe Kylie, Travis and Tyga are all friends? — We said, maybe.

Kylie’s relationship with Tyga was her second serious relationship ever, next to her current one with Travis. The pair seemed as though they were in it for the long haul, after they sated on anf]d off from 2015-2017 — Tyga made countless appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, became close with the entire family, including Scott Disick, 34, and Kanye West, 40, and even brought his son, who he shares with Blac Chyna, 29, King Cairo, 4, around the family. However, it just wasn’t enough. Tyga and Kylie met in November 2011 when he attended Kendall Jenner‘s 16th birthday party. After that, reports claimed they were dating, but they played coy because Kylie was under the age of 18. They finally went public when she turned 18 in August 2015. But, Kylie and T finally split in March 2017, when she was continuously spotted out with her now boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Kylie gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy” baby girl, Stormi, on February 1. She made the official announcement on February 4 in an 11-minute video reveal, along with a message to her fans apologizing for leaving her fans “in the dark” while she kept her pregnancy private.

