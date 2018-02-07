Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why Getting Engaged Isn’t A ‘Major Priority’ For Her After Stormi’s Birth

They may have a baby together, but that doesn’t mean Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will be getting married anytime soon. Here’s why, according to a new report!

Kylie Jenner is in no rush for Travis Scott to put a ring on it! “Kylie is doing great and is just so happy,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Engagement isn’t super important to Kylie. Travis could ask her, but it’s not something that is a major priority. She is just loving starting a family with this person.” Of course, Kylie is just 20 years old, and she’s been dating her rapper beau for less than a year, so under normal circumstances, an engagement wouldn’t be on the radar. However, the couple welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, together on Feb. 1, so their relationship is obviously on the fast track. Instead of rushing into a marriage, though, it looks like the reality star is just going to take her time and enjoy being a new mom.

Throughout their ten-month relationship, Kylie and Travis have kept their romance out of the public eye, as she did her best to keep their baby news a secret. However, once Stormi was born, the makeup mogul shared an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey, which featured plenty of sweet moment between the couple. Travis was by Kylie’s side at ultrasound appointments, and footage showed that they managed to sneak away together quite a few times without being seen. On Feb. 6, Kylie confirmed that Stormi would be taking Travis’ (real) last name by sharing a photo of the newborn on Instagram and captioning it with the little one’s full moniker, Stormi Webster.

Even though she’s still so young, Kylie has admitted that she’s absolutely loving her new role as a mom, and she seems to be taking to it like a pro. “She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” the 20-year-old’s own mother, Kris Jenner, gushed. We can’t wait to see Kylie in action with her little girl!

