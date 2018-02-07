Travis Scott Furious Over Tyga’s Congratulatory Note To Kylie Jenner: ‘Stay Away From My Baby’

Travis Scott is taking being a dad very seriously, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga.

For some, it’s easy to remain friends with an ex. For Tyga, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 20, it may be impossible, especially if Travis Scott, 25, has anything to do with it. The “Butterfly Effect” rapper was caught off guard when he found out Tyga sent Kylie a congratulations message, following the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster, and boy was he unhappy! “[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted. Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Travis did not let Kylie off the hook and even had some strong words for Tyga. “Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga. Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to stay away from my baby,” the source continued. Yikes! It looks like Travis is very protective of his new family, and we certainly don’t blame him. As we previously reported, Travis is doing his best to be a very present father, according to an insider source. And from the look’s of Kylie’s video “To Our Daughter,” we know he will be a good one.

The video, which documented special moments from Kylie’s hidden pregnancy, shows Travis being very supportive and affectionate towards Kylie. He attended all of her doctors appointments and even his family seemed to embrace her with open arms. We couldn’t be happier for the new parents, and we can certainly understand why Travis wants Kylie to cut ties with Tyga.

