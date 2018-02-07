Stormi Webster: Kylie Jenner Fans Predicted Name 1 Month Before Birth & We’re Mindblown

We all tried to guess what Kylie Jenner would name her daughter, but none of us came close — or so we thought. A few fans predicted she’d be named Stormi in January!

As you’re definitely aware by now, Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s baby girl, Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. The name is certainly unique, and took (almost) all of us by surprise. There were fan theories that their daughter’s name would be Butterfly, but as we now know, that idea wasn’t even close. But there were a few fans of the lip-kit mogul that somehow got it right in JANUARY. How? Witchcraft probably!

Twitter user Breanne Durbin made the spot-on prediction on Jan. 1. “I’m predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby’s name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction.” Mind. Blown. But later that day, Twitter user @sdpoole1 responded with an alteration to the name. “It’s Stormie << GET UR FACTS IN ORDER,” she wrote, bringing the name even closer to its actual spelling. A few weeks later, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was rumored to be in labor on Jan. 12, other users claimed the baby’s name would be Storm. While we were all wrong about the time of Kylie’s labor, they at least were in on the name game. Lose your mind over all of the correct premonitions below!

Kylie commented on her pregnancy for the first time on Feb. 4 when she revealed that she had given birth to her first child a few days before. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, and a YouTube video documenting her pregnancy journey. Then, on Feb. 6, she announced the name of her baby, again through Instagram. But, the couple had the name picked out ahead of time, having received a blanket embroidered with the name in January, according to TMZ. Fans had some things to say about the moniker, and expressed their opinions on Twitter, which ranged from confusion, to anger, to delight. Whatever you think of the name, Stormi is here to stay, and we can’t wait to watch her grow through whatever her mom chooses to share from here on out!

I'm predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby's name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction — Breanne Durbin (@BreanneDurbin) January 1, 2018

It’s Stormie << GET UR FACTS IN ORDER — Sadie (@sdpoole1) January 1, 2018

@KylieJenner is in labor rn. I can feel it. Storm is coming!!!!!!!! — potato w eyes (@amandapac) January 12, 2018

And that Kylie Jenner named her baby, Storm. Shoutout to my sister for keeping me up to date in celebrity news. You heard it here first, folks 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ItE1751F49 — Stephanie Frosch (@ElloSteph) January 12, 2018

