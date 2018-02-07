Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Coordinate Outfits For Date — Clone Couple Alert

The couple that dresses alike stays together, right? Hopefully that’ll be the case for Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell, who matched their outfits on a Feb. 6 outing. See the pic!

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell kept it casual for their Feb. 6 date night, but they must be spending so much time together, that they’ve started dressing alike! Both ladies stepped out in a pair of light-wash jeans and gray top, along with striped sneakers and sunglasses. K. Stew rocked plain, gray t-shirt with her denim pants, which she cuffed at the bottom to reveal her ankles. Meanwhile, Stella wore a long-sleeved gray shirt tucked into her ripped pants. Of course, the ensembles weren’t exactly the same, but the similarities are enough to add the ladies to our list of favorite clone couples!

For their date night, Stella and Kristen headed to a spa in Los Angeles, and they didn’t flaunt any noticeable PDA in front of the cameras. Although these two aren’t shy about stepping out in public together, they don’t talk openly about their relationship, and have never made an official appearance together. However, it’s clear that they’re going strong! Throughout 2015 and 2016, Kristen dated a number of women — from Alicia Cargile to Soko back to Alicia and then onto St. Vincent. However, the relationships only lasted for a few months at a time. At the end of 2016, she started seeing Stella, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Could this be the one that lasts?!

Of course, K.Stew’s most high profile relationship was with Robert Pattinson, who was in the news for his love life quite a bit at the end of 2017. After months of rumors, it was confirmed in October that he had ended his engagement to FKA Twigs. Then, in Jan. 2018, he was spotted out with longtime friend, Katy Perry, and they were allegedly kissing during their night together! It’s long been rumored that there’s a connection between those two, and now that they’re both single, the timing may finally be right!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen and Stella’s clone couple outfits? Are you surprised their relationship has lasted so long?