Scott Disick Had No Clue Kim Kardashian Was Having A 3rd Baby — Watch Him Storm Out

It looks like everyone in the world EXCEPT for Scott Disick, 34, has been Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After watching a sneak peek for the Feb. 11 episode of the reality series, it seems as though Scott was left out of the loop when it came to Kim Kardashian’s third baby Chicago West! In the clip, viewers can see Scott paying a visit to Kim’s home where she gives him a tour of her nursery. When Scott questions why she needs a nursery, Kim replies with, “Is this a joke?! Do you not know we’re having another baby?” Scott not only admits that he had no idea, but even asks if she, herself, was pregnant! This is surprising because even we knew Kim struggled with the decision to birth her own child or go the surrogacy route.

Nevertheless, Kim goes on to tell Scott that her and husband Kanye West’s baby will arrive in a few months. Scott, who is still taken aback by the news, leaves Kim’s house abruptly and says, “I don’t know what’s going on anymore.” Poor Scott, right? Although “The Lord” has three kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 38, (Mason, Penelope, and Reign) we can understand why he may no longer have the inside scoop on their lives. Ever since Scott started dating Sofia Richie, 20, things have been a little rocky between him and the Kardashians. In fact, Kendall Jenner, 22, recently threw at him shade by jokingly commenting “aww scott and his kids” with a laughing emoji under an Instagram photo of Scott and his model girlfriend.

Plus, Kourtney has a new beau herself. She has been dating former model Younes Bendjima for over a year now! And we believe Kourtney and Younes are in it for the long haul, as he was invited to the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party, and they were spotted on a date on Feb. 5 at Nobu in Malibu.

