Sailor Brinkley-Cook Poses Completely Nude For Stunning ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Shoot

Wow! Sailor Brinkley Cook stunned while posing totally nude for ‘Sports Illustrated’s new women’s empowerment section. Check out the incredible pics!

How beautiful is Sailor Brinkley Cook? The 19-year-old posed nude for Sports Illustrated‘s new section, “In Her Own Words,” which aims to empower women through voice, identity, and self-expression. Sailor shared one of her incredible shots on Instagram, which shows her lying down with different words like, “natural” written on her body. She stares directly into the camera for the powerful black and white photoshoot. Love it! Check the stunning shot out below!

But the words are just as important as the visual image, and Christie Brinkley‘s daughter shared some great ones when she posted the photo on Instagram. “I am a fighter. I am strong. I am romantic. I am creative. I am optimistic. I am natural. I am a work in progress, constantly evolving and learning,” she captioned the empowering image, before going on to show her appreciation for those who helped with the project. The photoshoot — which was entirely female-run, from the crew to the editors — made all of the participating models their own art directors, meaning that they all chose the words painted onto their bodies.

This isn’t Sailor’s first collaboration with the magazine. Sports Illustrated named the budding model one of its 2018 Rookies for its Swimsuit Edition. In 2017, she also posed for the magazine in a bathing suit with her mom and half-sister Alexa Ray Joel. We can’t wait to see what Sailor does next!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Sailor’s Sports Illustrated shot?!