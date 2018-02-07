Quincy Jones, 84, Claims He Once Dated Ivanka Trump When She Was 24-Years-Old

Wait, what? Quincy Jones shockingly claimed he and Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, were a couple when she was in her twenties and he was 72! Really.

“I used to date Ivanka [Trump, 36],” the 84-year-old Quincy Jones said while speaking at length with Vulture. “Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada [Jones, 43] said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, “No problem. She’s a fine mother*cker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.” Uh-okay. This casual reveal leaves a lot of questions. Mostly, what was a 72-year-old Quincy thinking when dating the 24-year-old daughter of Donald Trump?

Ivanka and Kidada used to model together for Tommy Hilfiger in the mid 1990s when Trump’s eldest daughter was just 14, according to Spin. Also, Ivanka met future husband Jared Kushner, 37, in 2007, so Spin theorizes that these two lovebirds met shortly after Quiny and Ivanka supposedly dated. If Quincy’s claims are true, don’t expect these two exes to reconnect at the White House. Q dropped this “Trump Card” while dissing Ivanka’s father, saying if there was one problem in the country he could fix by snapping his fingers, it would be racism.

“I’ve been watching it a long time — the ’30s to now. We’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go. The South has always been f*cked up, but you know where you stand. The racism in the North is disguised. You never know where you stand. That’s why what’s happening now is good, because people are saying they are racists who didn’t used to say it. Now we know,” he said. “It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy mother*cker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

During the conversation, Quincy talked about all types of politics. He says he knows who killed John F. Kennedy – “[Chicago mobster Sam] Giancana. The connection was there between [Frank] Sintara and the Mafia and Kennedy” – that his friend, Oprah Winfrey, shouldn’t run for president. “She doesn’t have the chops for it. If you haven’t been governor of a state or the CEO of a company or a military general, you don’t know how to lead people.”

