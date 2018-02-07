Gerber Introduces World To 1st Spokesbaby With Down Syndrome: Meet The Adorable Lucas

A new Gerber baby’s been chosen for 2018! Better yet, the winner of this year’s photo search is not only precious, he’s also the 1st-ever Gerber baby with Down syndrome!

Just TRY not to smile when looking at Lucas Warren, 18 months. The adorable youngster, whose grin lights up the room, was officially announced as the next Gerber Baby for 2018 on Feb. 7 — a first for the baby food company. Lucas, who hails from Dalton, Georgia, beat out 140,000 other babies to snag the prestigious title, and he’s the first Gerber Baby with Down syndrome in the contest’s eight years. His parents, Jason and Cortney Warren, told the Today Show that their son being crowned Gerber Baby is “life changing.” Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

The proud parents also hope that Lucas’ historic moment will help others in his special needs community. “We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” Jason explained. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.” Cortney entered Lucas in the contest, which began in 2010, without thinking much of it simply because she thinks he’s adorable. His photo ended up capturing the hearts of the judges.

“He’s very outgoing and never meets a stranger he doesn’t like,” Cortney told Today Parents. “He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh.” In Lucas’ winning shot, he’s smiling up at the camera while donning a mint-green polo and tiny bowtie. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” CEO and president of Gerber, Bill Partyka, said, adding that Lucas’ smile won over his entire team. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Meet the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome; his name is Lucas! https://t.co/RymRbTeVL9 pic.twitter.com/vYiRLYeHAX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2018

Not only did Lucas and his family score the prestigious Gerber Baby title, the Warrens were also awarded a cash prize of $50,000. Cortney and Jason say that money will go towards Lucas’ education. “He may have Down syndrome, but he’s always Lucas first,” Cortney said. “He’s got an awesome personality and he goes through the milestones of every child … we’re hoping when he grows up and looks back on this, he’ll be proud of himself and not ashamed of his disability.” Keep up with Lucas’ journey this year by following Gerber’s social media platforms.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable is baby Lucas? Are you surprised it took Gerber this long to finally have a spokesbaby with down syndrome?