NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: The Star Coaches & Teams Revealed — Jamie Foxx & More

One of the best events of NBA All-Star Weekend is seeing Hollywood’s hottest stars battle it out on the court! And, we can reveal the official celeb teams and coaches!

NBA All-Star Weekend is just days away, and HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the celebrity team rosters and coaches who will participate in this year’s celeb game! Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump and fellow ESPN commentator, Katie Nolan will serve as the celeb coaches for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles — which will take place on Friday, February 16, at 7 PM ET, exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App. The game will take place at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center and is part of NBA All-Star 2018. Click here for photos of the NBA’s latest campaign — This Is Why We Play.

The teams will be split into an all LA-theme, meaning there will be Team Clippers and Team Lakers. Nichols will be joined by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and actor Michael B. Jordan to coach Team Lakers. Nolan will be joined by NBA legend and ESPN analyst Paul Pierce, as well as actor and recording artist Common to coach Team Clippers. Take a look at the star-studded rosters, below!

Team Clippers

Anthony Anderson, actor, ABC’s black-ish; Brandon Armstrong, actor, social media star; Miles Brown, actor, ABC’s black-ish; Win Butler, Arcade Fire; Common, actor, recording artist; Andre De Grasse, Olympic sprinter; Stefanie Dolson, WNBA’s Chicago Sky; Jamie Foxx, actor, singer, musician; Paul Pierce, NBA legend, ESPN analyst; Dascha Polanco, actress, activist; Bubba Watson (two-time Masters champion; Jason Williams, NBA legend;

Team Lakers

Sterling Brim MTV’s Ridiculousness; Nick Cannon, actor, recording artist, star of MTV’s Wild’N Out; Terence Crawford, boxer; Rachel DeMita NBA2KTV host, actress, model; Jerry Ferrara, STARZ’s Power; Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner; Tracy McGrady, NBA legend, ESPN analyst; Caleb McLaughlin, Netflix’s Stranger Things; Candace Parker, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks; Nate Robinson, NBA legend; Drew Scott, HGTV’s Property Brothers; Kris Wu, actor, singer, music producer;

*Please note: Rosters are subject to change*

THINGS TO KNOW

The NBA celebrity game will feature its first ever 4-point line. — Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, will unveil the game’s first-ever 4-point line, dubbed “The RIDGE.” The 4-point line, which was first featured in NBA 2K18, will appear during the second half of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and be reminiscent of the ridges in Ruffles potato chips.

Celebrity players and NBA and WNBA legends will have the chance to confront the epic 4-point line live in the “4-for-4 Challenge”. Here’s how it goes — For every shot made from “The RIDGE” during the second half of the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with a minimum of $20,000 going to the charity [up to $40,000].

Speaking of charity, the NBA announced on February 7 that Team LeBron [James] has selected After-School All-Stars Los Angeles and Team Stephen [Curry] has selected Brotherhood Crusade, as the community-based organizations they will play for during the 67th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18 [8 PM ET] at Staples Center. As previously announced, the winning team will donate $350,000 and the losing team will donate $150,000 to their selected organization. Team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry revealed their team’s selected community-based organization in videos shared on social media.

ESPN Commentators

ESPN NBA commentator Cassidy Hubbarth will return to host this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles telecast. Hubbarth will be joined by play-by-play voice Mark Jones and a rotating cast of guest analysts, including celebrities and commentators. The telecast will include special access such as mic’d up celebrities and coaches, as well as in-game celebrity interviews.

