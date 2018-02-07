Mickey Jones Dead: ‘Justified’ Actor Sadly Dies At 76 After Battling Mysterious Illness

So sad. ‘Justified’ actor Mickey Jones passed away on Feb. 7 after being in and out of the hospital from a long unknown illness. Get more details here.

Mickey Jones, 76, sadly lost a battle with a long illness on Feb. 7 and passed away at 2:17 AM after being in and out of the hospital for the last couple of months, according to TMZ. The talented actor, who is most known for his roles in Justified and Home Improvement, as well as the popular iconic film National Lampoon’s Vacation, had a career that spanned over the last three decades and the illness that caused his death has not yet been released to the public.

Mickey’s sad passing has affected the entertainment industry in a big way since he had many roles over the years. Other series and films he starred in include Total Recall, Sling Blade, 21 Jump Street, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. One of his lesser known talents was as a drummer and he even used his skill by playing with legendary musicians Kenny Rogers and Bob Dylan. The Houston, Texas native also published an autobiography, That Would Be Me, in 2009, which was named after his popular catch phrase as character Pete Bilker in Home Improvement.

Mickey’s many talents will surely be missed since he made such an impact. His passing comes right after Frasier star John Mahoney‘s shocking death, proving 2018 is already a year that has shown us big losses in the television and film industry. In addition to Mickey and John, other popular celebs we sadly lost so far this year include Mark Salling, Dennis Edwards, Jerry Van Dyke, Robby Lee, and Mark E. Smith.

We are sending many healing wishes to all those affected by Mickey’s passing.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for Mickey’s family and friends in the comments below.