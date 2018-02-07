Looks like Lonzo Ball is about to become a dad! The NBA player’s longtime GF, Denise Garcia, is pregnant, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be!

Lonzo Ball, 20, and his girlfriend Denise Garcia are expecting, according to TMZ! The b-baller, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Denise have been an item since high school. Although sources for the publication have confirmed Denise is in fact pregnant, the sex of the baby is unknown at this point. Denise is apparently already four months along though! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“We’re told Denise’s family is excited to meet the baby and already loves it unconditionally,” TMZ wrote when breaking the exciting news on Feb. 7. The baby is also reportedly “very healthy.” Zo played college basketball for just one season with the UCLA Bruins before the Lakers selected him with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft. His parents, LaVar and Tina Ball, were also college b-ball players. Denise and Lonzo met in high school, with Denise supporting him on his journey to the NBA. After the athlete was drafted to the Lakers in June, Denise congratulated him on Instagram while proclaiming her love.

“From the very first moment I saw him I knew he was special. Without knowing his name or watching him play, all I cared about was that fact that he caught my eye and had my attention,” Denise captioned a photo of her and Lonzo. “As impossible as it may seem, the Zo I know off the court is more incredible than who he is on the court. Personally, it will always be that way. Being by his side through it all, has been a blessing in itself. It brings me so much happiness to watch him do what he loves and no one deserves this opportunity more than he does. Congrats on this accomplishment, but we know you ain’t done yet. It’s time to takeover this next level and I’m ready to support you along the way💜💛.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Lonzo and Denise? Congratulate the couple below!