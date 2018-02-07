Kanye West Reportedly Refuses To Change Chicago’s Diapers & Kim Is Furious With Him

Despite having a new baby at home, Kanye West has been M.I.A., leaving Kim Kardashian to care for their newborn herself — and the reality star is livid, according to a new report.

Third time may not be the charm for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! The rapper is reportedly completely ignoring his duties as a new dad in the weeks since the couple’s daughter, Chicago West, was born. Just days after Chicago’s birth, Kanye jetted off to New York for several days, leaving Kim home alone with all three kids, and when he is home, he’s been refusing to change diapers or wake up for late night feedings, according to Star. “Kim let it slide the first time, but she was counting on counting on Kanye to help out around the house because she already has her hands full,” the mag’s insider claims. “Kim was furious when Kanye told her to just hire another nanny. She made it clear that he petter start pulling his weight — or else.”

Chicago was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, and is just one of the newest additions to the Kardashian family. On Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her first child — a baby girl named Stormi Webster. That means Kim and Kylie’s daughters are less than one month apart, and Kim wrote the sweetest message to her little sis about it. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!” she gushed. “Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom!”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is currently pregnant with her first child, and is due at the end of March/beginning of April — so there’ll be another little one added to the mix in just a couple of months!

