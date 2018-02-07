Inara George Drops Dreamy ‘Slow Dance’ Video Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

HollywoodLife.com has your exclusive first look at Inara George’s super sweet music video for ‘Slow Dance.’ Plus, the indie songstress breaks it down for us here!

You know Inara George as “the bird” in the indie pop duo The Bird and the Bee, and her new video for “Slow Dance,” from her latest solo album Dearest Everybody, is just what the doctor ordered for these frigid winter days. Cozy up with a mug of something hot, watch the video above, and enjoy our Q&A with Inara below.

Was “Slow Dance” inspired by anyone in particular?

The song was actually inspired by a few different people. Each verse sort of gets at a different scenario of some friends who have experienced hardship. And, of course, the chorus is about how I had danced with some friends at my birthday party, who were younger men. But I think the song is mostly about me. It’s about my own experience of wrestling with growing older and what that means to me. My own realization that moving forward sometimes means I have to leave something behind.

The video is lovely. How did you come up with the concept?

I wanted the video to capture a certain vulnerability that I think the song has. So I liked the idea of just standing in a public place and being open to meeting new people and dancing with them. And then having the video also try and represent the different lives that I might’ve had…all those different people and different scenarios. I come up with these ideas that I explain to my director, Jeremy Cohen, and he miraculously seems to understand exactly what’s inside my head. He’s directed all my videos for this record and we’ve had a lot of fun.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from The Bird and the Bee. Is there anything in the pipeline?

Yes! We are very close to finishing a new Interpreting the Masters [Ed. note: the duo released Interpreting the Masters Volume 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates in 2010.]

Did you get to chat with fellow Bird and the Bee member Greg Kurstin at all following his Grammy win this year?

I haven’t spoken to him yet, but we did text. I pretty much just said, “Yay! Greg!” and he said “Yay!!” It’s all very exciting.

If you could be stowaway on any artist’s tour, who would you pick?

I’d love to see what goes on behind the scenes of a Beyoncé concert!

What song from Dearest Everybody are you proudest of?

Gosh, I don’t know, maybe “Stars?” I wrote it and played it on piano on the record. I don’t really play piano. So maybe that makes me a little proud?

Anything else you’d like fans to know?

I am never bothered by someone saying something nice to me. I am always delighted and absolutely flattered when someone takes the time to tell me that they enjoy my music.

Keep up with Inara George here.