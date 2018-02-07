Celebrities In The Front Row At New York Fashion Week — Ciara, Halsey & More

It’s that time again! Celebrities, models, and editors have united to see the best new designs in fashion. See pics of celebs watching from the front row here!

February in New York means a few things. Frigid temps, surging Ubers, and New York Fashion Week! Tons of our favorite celebs watched designer fashions coming down the runway, showcasing their Fall 2018 collections. Ciara and Russell Wilson hit up the Tom Ford Menswear show on Feb. 6. Ciara wore an indigo denim Tom Ford jacket with no shirt, instead, showing off her matching bra, and baggy boyfriend jeans that hit at the ankle. Ciara looked extra gorgeous thanks to hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz. He washed her hair with Cuvée Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner (it contains champagne to make hair super shiny!) and gave her body with the Cuvée Volumizing Mist. Russell wore a black Tom Ford velvet jacket and crisp white button down. Halsey was also at the show, wearing a nude body suit, and baggy tan pants.

Cindy Crawford is sure to be front and center to watch her daughter Kaia Gerber. Kaia is the model of the moment and just walked in both the Chanel and Valentino shows during Paris Fashion Week. She’s about to take New York by storm! Last season, Kim Kardashian was a front-row staple at Fashion Week, checking out Tom Ford’s womenswear as little sister Kendall Jenner walked in the show. She also watched Kendall walk at Alexander Wang‘s show. We can’t wait to see models like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid stun in the latest and greatest from designers like Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Anna Sui and many more!

