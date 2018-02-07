30 Celeb Makeup-Free Selfies That Are Too Beautiful For Words: JLo, Alicia Keys & More

These beauties have gone bare-faced and we’re loving it! Check out Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and 28 other celebs who have embraced their natural beauty.

We’re so happy that going makeup-free is becoming more and more popular! There’s nothing like a fresh face and giving your skin a break from all that makeup. Plus, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with going makeup-free, and these celebs are here to prove that! Alicia Keys, 37, is basically the spokeswoman for the au-natural look. The singer looks so stunning without makeup, and her skin glows! During her performance at the 2017 Grammys, she went makeup free with all natural curls — you go, girl! Jennifer Lopez has also embraced her natural skin on several different occasions! For someone who is 48, J-Lo doesn’t look a day over 28!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, has also showed off her no makeup skin on social media! The pregnant model is also a huge advocate for embracing imperfections. She’s talked about all her body flaws multiple times on social media, including her stretch marks and period skin, something many of us struggle with! It’s super awesome to know celebs are just like us when it comes to maintaining a good body image.

Even younger stars like Kylie Jenner, 20, love going natural! The lip kit queen, who gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1, has posted so many make-up free selfies on Instagram that we lost count! Her skin is absolutely perfect, and has an amazing glow to it — we have to know your skin care routine, Kylie! Or maybe that glow was from something else, like, her pregnancy? We’ll find out soon enough! Pop sensation Taylor Swift, 28, also looks radiant without her makeup! Taylor has definitely been switching up her style a lot this past year. From dramatic gothic makeup to fresh faced dewy skin, we think she looks incredible either way!

