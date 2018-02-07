‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere Recap: Find Out Who Won First Head Of Household

It’s time! The house guests have finally entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house — but which one took home the coveted first HOH title?

We have a FULL recap of the premiere episode of Celebrity Big Brother right here on HollywoodLife! As previously reported, all 12 celebrity house guests have already been announced. Among them are the infamous Omarosa Manigault, as well as actress Shannon Elizabeth and former Big Time Rush singer, James Maslow. Some other names and faces you might recognize include Ross Mathews, Mark McGrath, Brandi Glanville and Chuck Lidell.

Celebrity Big Brother (affectionately called CBB from here on out) starts off with some introductions. So far, former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville promises to be the most interesting house guest as she laments about having to “check” her attitude at the door. Meanwhile, basketball player Metta World Peace reveals he knows absolutely nothing about the show. How is that even possible?! TV personality Ross Mathews swears he’s a super fan who plans to “nudge” his way into winning. Hmm. The previously mentioned, along with former beauty pageant star Ariadna Gutierrez, are the first group to enter the extremely over-the-top Hollywood-themed house.

While the first group is already dipping into the booze (ahem, Brandi) and picking beds, we meet group #2. Shannon Elizabeth unknowingly challenges Ross Mathews as the “biggest” Big Brother fan in the world. Tony Award winner, Marissa Janet Winokur, shows real potential as a competitor by revealing she, too, is a Big Brother fan but that she’s more of a fly on the wall who will go unnoticed until it’s too late. Last but certainly not least is Omarosa Manigault, the one and only, who is hot off of her job at the White House working for Donald Trump. And yes, Omarosa not only showed up in a ball gown, but she did some cat walking for the live audience before entering the house. Normal.

And now, onto the good stuff! Everyone is in the house and Omarosa is already making waves — specifically with Ross who is immediately terrified of her. Not to mention that Omarosa basically cuts off everyone else in her group to beat them to the bedrooms. Shannon doesn’t seem too phased by being shoved out of the way, but she does seem a little concerned about sharing a room with The Apprentice villain. Oh, and a fun little twist part? Shannon and Marissa are top secret BFF’s. Everyone loves a secret!

The First Alliance Comes Together

To kick things off in the house, it’s singer James who is already pissing people off. First he throws off Omarosa by not knowing what The Apprentice is (or was). He literally asks Omarosa who she was apprenticing for. No, really — I couldn’t have made that up if I wanted to. Then he quickly pisses off Brandi during a conversation about singing. She shuts him down repeatedly and then later refers to him as “pretty boy” when telling everyone how much she dislikes him. How does James respond? By telling Mark he plans to win first HOH (Head of Household) and put her on the chopping block. Good luck with that, pretty boy!

Meanwhile, Shannon decides to trust Omarosa — a decision that could potentially be fatal to her game later on. She tells her about her friendship with Marissa, and suggests the three of them team up. Omarosa is all about it and reveals that she gets a good vibe from Shannon. But lets be honest, how long until that vibe goes sour and Omarosa turns on her new friend?

The First Celeb HOH Is Crowned

Speaking of a sour vibe, guess who “randomly” wins the first award (aka is safe from the first eviction)? Omarosa, duh. That means she doesn’t have to participate in the first challenge, either, which requires the celebrities to climb onto mock award statues and hold on for dear life. The last one holding on will be crowned HOH and be forced to pick two people to put up for eviction. It’s a physical challenge which is immediately an advantage to two of the more quiet house guests: Chuck and Metta.

As a distraction, previous Big Brother stars come out to perform an “opening number”. It’s Paul from seasons 18 and 19 leading the number with a surprise appearance by Rachel from season 12 and former contestant couple Cody and Jessica from season 19. Again I say: normal. Unfortunately the number is too much for Marissa who is the first to fall after only three minutes on the statue. Believe it or not, it eventually comes down to James and Shannon. A former boy bander and 90’s movie star beat out a UFC champion and an NBA star. Insane!

Eventually it’s James who slips, which means Shannon becomes first HOH! That means none of the men are safe, as she’s already made an alliance with Omarosa, Marissa and the rest of the women in the house. However, Julie throws a wrench in things (as usual) by revealing that the gift bags they all received after the challenge possibly contain the power to change who has won HOH. So, what does that mean? We’ll apparently find out during the second episode when it airs on Thursday, February 8 at 8pm ET on CBS! And with that, we officially wrap on the premiere episode.

