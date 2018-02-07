Can You Get Highlights When You’re Pregnant? Expert On Khloe Kardashian’s Stunning Blonde

Khloe Kardashian just tagged her colorist in a new pic showing off her gorgeous blonde hair. So we asked an expert, can you get hair color when you’re pregnant?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, posted this gorgeous photo on Instagram on Feb. 6, writing, “29 Weeks and counting.” We are so excited for her to be a mom! And she’ll be one HOT mom, at that! She looked so gorgeous in the pic, and tagged her glam squad: makeup by Hrush Achemyan, hairstyle by Andrew Fitzsimons, and hair color by Tracey Cunningham. Now, you can actually see Khloe does have a bit of a dark root, so she hasn’t gotten her hair colored in a while. Even so, Khloe is partial to the balayage technique, where color is “painted” on hair strands.

My go-to guy in NYC, celeb colorist Kyle White, who works at the Oscar Blandi Salon, says highlights or balayage is safe when you’re pregnant since the bleach or hair color is not touching the scalp. It’s safe if it’s only being applied to your hair and not touching your skin in any way. (Remember to always talk to your doctor if you’re expecting and wondering about hair color.) To further protect yourself, you could wear a mask while getting color, and/or make sure you are sitting by an open window for air circulation. You could also opt to skip color in the first trimester.

Whether you’re pregnant or not, Kyle is offering these tips for keeping blonde hair shiny in the harsh winter weather!

“1. Try not to shampoo more than three times a week. No matter how gentle the cleanser, every time you wash away dirt and impurities from your hair, you wash away color molecules. Your scalp’s natural oils are mother nature’s deep conditioner. So keep color fresh, save the health of your hair, and save time in the morning by using a dry shampoo. They really work!”

“2. Between the indoor heat and cold temperatures, everything seems dryer during the winter months. Try using a humidifier at night for an extra boost of moisture while you sleep. This will not only keep your hair looking luscious, it will also keep your skin glowing as an extra bonus.” I have a Dyson humidifier that I love.

“3. Every winter, I see an increase in breakage at the nape of the neck, from high collars and heavy scarves. Silk, cashmere, and other soft fabrics will allow the hair to slide along the fabric instead of rubbing and breaking your strands. Also, try sleeping with a silk or satin pillowcase for the same reasons.” I love the pillowcases by Slip and The Hollywood Silk Solution.

