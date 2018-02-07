Brad Pitt Involved In Scary Three-Car Crash In LA — Is He OK? See Pics

Uh oh! Brad Pitt was involved in a terrifying three car crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. We’ve got pics and details on how he’s doing

Getting into a fender bender always sucks, but just imagine if the person who hit you turned out to be none other than Brad Pitt! The 54-year-old actor reportedly caused a three-car chain reaction accident in LA on Feb. 7 when his grey Tesla hit a small silver Nissan Altima which then hit the back of a black Kia Soul. Fortunately the slow speed crash didn’t cause any major damage and all three drivers got out of their cars to exchange insurance information. OMG, can you believe that those two guys in the other cars now probably have Brad’s phone number? He was photographed giving details to the drivers who were diligently putting the info into their smartphones. A source tells HollywoodLife.com that Brad is “ok” following the crash. SEE THE PICS OF BRAD’S CAR CRASH HERE.

Even getting into a car accident Brad looked so darn handsome in a white long sleeve shirt with a matching t-shirt over it and a pair of loose black drawstring pants. He topped off his casual look with a blue Baker Boy cap and smart glasses. Brad was alone in his car as were the other two drivers. He flashed his million dollar smile at the men and even gave them handshakes when they all parted ways! Talk about a class act. Since the accident was minor, the police weren’t called.

Brad could be seen taking pics of the damage to the cars so he’s probably going to be filing an insurance claim. It appeared to be mostly cosmetic dents like bent license plates and nothing too serious. The Fight Club star and both of the other men involved were able to drive their cars away from the crash so it looks like everyone’s just going to need a quick trip to a body shop following the fender bender. For the other two men it must have been quite a starry moment to be involved in a crash with Brad friggin Pitt!!! We bet their wives or girlfriends are going to be wishing they had been the ones behind the wheel.

