Ashley Graham, Lucy Hale & More Of The Best Dressed Stars At amfAR Gala — See Red Carpet Pics

The 2018 amfAR gala just went down in NYC and everyone from Ashley Graham to Lucy Hale shined on the red carpet! See the pics!

The annual amfAR gala was held in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and this year’s gathering was a fashion blowout! The red carpet was graced with a who’s-who list of fashion lovers and fashion icons! Per usual, Heidi Klum, 44, was a vision in a black gown with elegant blue and silver bead-work. Of course, with a slit this high, we’re wondering if anyone noticed! The daughter of fashion royalty Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 19, also dropped by in a flowing bright pink number which was perfectly offset by her long blonde locks. Clearly this one is destined for great things! Head here for tons more photos from this glamorous night!

Also on hand was Ashley Graham, 30, who looked right at home on the red carpet in a dark blue, off-the-shoulder number which she perfectly paired with sparkling silver jewelry. Just stunning! Another fashion fixture at the star-studded gala was Hailey Baldwin, 21, who had us swooning with her white lace gown featuring sheer sleeves and loads of elaborate embroidery. We can’t look away! Speaking of dresses boasting divine detail, everyone’s favorite Pretty Little Liar Lucy Hale, 28, stole the show in a vibrant red gown featuring some incredible ornate designs. Naturally, she completed this look with a bold red lip!

And although the crowd was primarily TV and film stars, those in attendance did get the chance to gawk at Halsey, 23, rocking a sexy black dress that showcased tons of cleavage and a slit basically up to her thigh! So hot! Let’s just say this dress gave the songstress the chance to show off all her incredible ink and we’ve loving it!

