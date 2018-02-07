Ariana Grande ‘Cried For Days’ & Almost Cancelled Her Tour After Manchester Terror Attack

Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun is opening up about how traumatized she was after the deadly terror attack at her Manchester show. He says she cried for days.

We know Ariana Grande, 24,was completely heartbroken following the deadly terrorist attack at her Manchester, UK show last May. Now her manager Scooter Braun, 36 is revealing just how deeply she was affected by the trauma. The explosion following her show on May 22 killed 22 of her fans and Scooter says she almost canceled her Dangerous Woman tour as a result. In an interview on Big Questions with Cal Fussman‘s podcast, the uber manager revealed that, “‘When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days, she he felt everything – every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is.”

After the attack, Scooter accompanied Ari to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where they spent time with 19 of the injured victims, calling it the ‘hardest two hours of either of our lives.” He recalled, “After the first family I had to help her, she was distraught and I was lost. It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down we reminded each other we get to go home.”

“Our loved ones are still going to be there. That mother is never coming home, that daughter is never coming home, that son is never coming home, that dad is never coming home,” he continued. Some of the dead included parents of Ariana’s fans who were waiting outside the venue to pick up their children from the concert when the fatal explosion occurred.

Scooter said that Ariana considered cancelling her tour after the tragedy but felt the need to keep performing so that the victims “didn’t die in vain.” He revealed, “We didn’t have the right to be so sad we couldn’t continue. The terrorist made a mistake…they picked the wrong goddamn show. Because if they thought we were going to roll over they don’t know Ariana and they don’t know me.”

Ariana’s first concert back was the One Love Manchester show on June 4, where she headlined alongside other artists including Justin Bieber, 23, Katy Perry, 33, Miley Cyrus, 25, and more acts who all performed for free. The funds that were raised then went to help the victims and families of the bombing. The vocal powerhouse then triumphantly completed the rest of her European tour and is looking forward to putting out new music in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite Ariana Grande song?