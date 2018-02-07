Is Demi Lovato Dating Jesse Williams? New Report Claims Sparks Are Flying As They Start Flirting

New couple alert? Jesse Williams cranked up the heat as the hunk Demi Lovato’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ music video but these two are reportedly ‘crushing’ on each other!

Is Demi Lovato, 25, about to get closer to the body of Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams? Jesse, 36, definitely cranked up the heat in Demi’s “Tell Me You Love Me” video, but it seems this on-screen romance might find happen in real life. “Demi is definitely crushing on Jesse, and vice versa,” an insider tells Star magazine. “Nothing more than flirting has happened yet, but that might not be the case for long.”

Of course, because this is Hollywood, nothing is ever that simple – or that clean. Jesse split from his wife of five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, in April 2017. Rumors of a relationship between him and Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly, 37, followed the split, but she didn’t hold back when shutting those down. “They’re not [true,]” she wrote on Instagram when a fan asked if the rumors were true. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f*ck off.”

Though, Minka might have more obscenities to share, as Star suggests that some think Demi is flirting with Jesse as a way to get back at her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, 38. After he and Demi split in 2016, Wilmer was spotted with Minka, picking up a romance he seemingly started in 2012. Yes, this love triangle is a mess, but for those who think Demi’s flirting with Jesse is part of a revenge plan, she’s all “Sorry Not Sorry.” Demi “doesn’t’ care what anyone thinks,” the insider tells Star. “She really likes Jesse and is excited to see where this goes.”

It does seem like Demi’s ready for love again. When she’s not flirting with a Pretty Boy, McDreamy or McSteamy, she’s trying to catch the eyes of Superman. Demi followed Henry Cavill, 34, on Instagram, posted a sexy photo of herself and liked two of his pics, all in under one minute. Henry followed her first, meaning these two can slide into each other’s DMs like crazy. Will Demi be Lois Lane to Henry’s Last Son of Krypton? Or will she and Jesse get together to study some anatomy?

What do you think about Jesse and Demi reportedly flirting with each other, HollywoodLifers?