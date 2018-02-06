Brandi Glanville: 5 Things To Know About The ‘RHOBH’ & ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star

Unfamiliar with former housewife, Brandi Glanville? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant!

1.) Brandi Glanville, 45, began her modeling career at just 16 years old in Paris, France. At the time the model was signed by Elite Model Management, and she worked all across Europe, New York City and Los Angeles. As a model, Brandi was featured in several well known fashion magazines such as Glamour and Cosmopolitan. She also worked runways all over the world, and was a featured model for high end brands like Chanel over the course of her career.

2.) In 2001, Brandi married actor Eddie Cibrian — but things ended very, very badly. While Brandi and Eddie have two children together (sons Mason and Jake), they split after nine years of marriage in 2010. Their divorce made headlines and was considered extremely controversial because Eddie allegedly cheated on Brandi a number of times. Brandi has been very outspoken about Eddie’s alleged extramarital affairs, especially the one he allegedly had with his current wife, LeAnn Rimes.

3.) Brandi joined ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in 2012. After briefly appearing as a “friend” of some of the housewives on previous seasons, Brandi was invited to join the cast full time in place of Camille Grammer for season three. Brandi left the show in 2015 after a number of on-screen confrontations with her so-called friends, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

4.) She’s been a reality TV staple ever since. Once RHOBH was in Brandi’s past, she moved onto Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, and Celebrity Big Brother 20. Starting February 7 on CBS, Brandi will be a contestant on America’s first-ever Celebrity Big Brother where she’ll compete against Omarosa Manigault, Metta World Peace and James Maslow.

5.) Last but certainly not least, Brandi is a New York Times best selling author. Yes, really! In 2013 Brandi released her first memoir, “Drinking & Tweeting: And other Brandi Blunders”. Two years later she released a follow up, “Drinking & Dating”, a memoir about what she’s learned over the years since her nasty divorce from Eddie.

