SpaceX Falcon Heavy: 5 Things To Know About The Powerful Rocket That Lifted Off Today

Everyone in your feed is probably freaking out about ‘the rocket,’ but if you have no idea what’s going on, keep reading. Here’s what to know about SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy!

Billionaire Elon Musk‘s company SpaceX successfully launched a new rocket called the Falcon Heavy today, Feb. 6, and it’s no surprise that the Internet is flipping out over the powerful vehicle. Here’s everything you need to know about the rocket!

1. The Falcon Heavy is a “reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle.” Or in normal-people terms, a rocket. It’s designed to carry people into space, and ultimately enable crews to go to the Moon or even Mars. COOL!

2. SpaceX successfully launched it on February 6, 2018 at 3:45pm EST. Though NASA was not involved, the Falcon Heavy took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which is the same pad where NASA launches rockets to the moon. (And unlike last time, everyone knew it was going to happen.) You can watch a video of the launch above!

3. The launch involved some very tongue-in-cheek cargo. Elon Musk’s red Tesla Roadster car was loaded into the payload bay of the rocket, with a mannequin wearing a SpaceX spacesuit strapped inside!

4. The Falcon Heavy has been under construction, if you will, for quite a while. Concepts for the vehicle were first discussed in 2004, and SpaceX unveiled the plan at a 2011 conference. An initial test flight was set to take place in 2013, but was delayed by 5 years due to structural challenges.

5. By the way, SpaceX says that Tesla can float out in space for “millions of years.” Fortunately, we’ll get to be along for the ride, due to the three cameras on the Roadster! Basically, this is us right now:

