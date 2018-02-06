Wendy Williams Mocks Justin Timberlake’s Pain Over SB Backlash: You’re A Baby

It’s been days since Super Bowl 52 passed, and Wendy Williams is still slamming Justin Timberlake’s halftime show, calling the singer a baby for reeling over the backlash, but never addressing nipplegate!

Wendy Williams is team Janet Jackson! The talk show host slammed Justin Timberlake, 37, and the harsh backlash he’s received since his Super Bowl 52 halftime performance on February 4. And, she’s particularly not happy that JT was all about taking the stage, solo, for SB52, but kept quiet about “nipplegate.” — You know, when he allegedly exposed Janet Jacket’s bare breast on the SB stage in 2004. “Sorry Justin that your career is in the toilet at this point; Sorry Justin that nobody liked your last album; Sorry Justin that you’re crying like a baby,” Wendy ranted. “And, Sorry Justin that you have so much to say about this performance, but nothing to say about when you ripped Janet’s boob off.”

Although JT had a blockbuster week, with his 37th birthday, “Man of the Woods” album release and halftime show all falling on Super Bowl week, the public dragged him for his performance. He was criticized for his tribute to Prince, where a purple projection image of the late singer was cast above the stage. JT was also slammed for being “selfish” for not having a special guest onstage with him. And, the internet poked fun at JT’s woods-like t-shirt he wore onstage. Trevor Noah even said, “it felt like it was karaoke.” JT has yet to directly address the backlash.

As you may know, the 2004 Super Bowl showed viewers more than it bargained for when JT and Janet took the stage. Janet headlined the show and performed a medley of her hits — “All For You,” “Rhythm Nation,” and part of “The Knowledge.” Then, JT entered the stage as a surprise guest for a duet with Janet of his track, “Rock Your Body,” and that’s when things got risqué. After they danced seductively on stage, Justin sang the line, “I’m gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” and well… that’s when he reached over and pulled off part of Janet’s costume, which revealed her jewelry-covered nipple. After that, Janet seemed surprised her nipple was exposed, and the lights went out.

Following the incident, the FCC received more than 500,000 complaints and fined CBS $550,000. A federal appeals court eventually threw out the fine, but the case wasn’t officially resolved until 2012. JT’s career came out of the mishap unscathed, while Janet’s was tarnished to say the least. She was allegedly banned from the Grammys following the 2004 Super Bowl. JT later called the reveal a “wardrobe malfunction” and said it was unintentional.

