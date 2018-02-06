Tyler Baltierra Cries Over Struggle With Catelynn Being In Rehab — Watch His Tearful Confession

Catelynn Lowell is working on herself in rehab, and life at home hasn’t been easy for Tyler Baltierra. He got real about the hard times in an emotional video. Watch here.

Tyler Baltierra has been holding down the fort at home while his wife, Catelynn Lowell, completes her third stint in treatment, and he’s opening up about how hard this time has been for him. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to post a video of himself, in which he’s nearly in tears while discussing how he’s been raising the couple’s daughter, Nova, 3, on his own. “Sometimes, you just don’t even really know what to say to your children,” he admits. “I don’t ever cry in front of Nova or anything because I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days and you have bad days and today is just a bad day. I know I ain’t the only one feeling like this, so if you’re in the same boat as me, just hang in here. You’re not alone. Talk to somebody.”

Getting raw with his emotions or thousands of followers wasn’t easy for Tyler, and he explained that he nearly deleted the video after posting it. However, he decided to keep it on his page as a way to inspire others. “If I can at least connect with one person through this & let them know that they aren’t along in their struggles, it will make being vulnerable worth it,” he wrote. Catelynn has been in treatment since mid-January, when she took to social media to explain to her fans why she was giving rehab a third try. “I’m going back to treatment for 6 weeks to work on my [childhood] trauma and getting on different meds,” she revealed. Catelynn has struggled with mental health issues, and previously entered treatment in November after admitting to attempting suicide.

While Catelynn’s been getting help, Tyler’s also been working on himself back at home. He recently revealed that he’d lost 30 pounds in recent weeks. Unfortunately, the weight loss has gotten him some hate from fans, who criticized him for being so proud of his accomplishments while his wife is struggling. Luckily, Tyler had an epic response: “I think it’s odd that by me expressing pride in one of my accomplishments & self care, it makes me a bad guy just because my wife is also investing in her self care simultaneously. Am I not allowed to pursue self care while she’s gone? Or am I supposed to wallow in my self pity.” Amen!

