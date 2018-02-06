Travis Scott Stepping Up As A Father After Kylie Jenner Gives Birth: It ‘Hit Him Like A Ton Of Bricks’

Despite some drama, HL learned Travis Scott’s determined to be there for not only his new baby but also Kylie Jenner! Still though, her fam’s waiting for him to slip up!

From the looks of Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, pregnancy reveal video, which she released on Feb. 4, it seems the new mom and her beau, Travis Scott, 25, are going strong! A lot has changed since Kylie’s pregnancy though — for starters, she and Travis now have a “beautiful” baby daughter to look after together. And so far, so — mostly — good. Despite a few hiccups earlier this week, Travis is apparently trying his best to be a standup dad. However, the Kardashians aren’t convinced his dedication will last. Click here to see Kylie’s relationship history in pics.

“Everyone in the Kardashian family is waiting to see if this is a temporary thing or if it’s something they can actually look forward to,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But the reality of it all is, now that Travis is a father, it has hit him like a ton of bricks. The emotions of being in this position have really made him say all the right things on how he wants to step up and be there for the child and for Kylie.” However, Travis and Kylie reportedly got in a major blowout fight on Feb. 5, resulting in Travis storming out of Kylie’s house!

The new parents seemed to make up quickly though, as Kylie posted a photo of a bunch of flowers sent from Travis soon after. In the caption though, it was clear the flowers were sent days ago. Hmmm… Is Kylie just putting up a front or are she and Travis totally fine? “Everyone is waiting on pins and needles, but he is doing the right thing right now and saying the right things,” our insider explained. “But we will all see if that lasts!”

Either way, it at least seems like Travis is trying to be a good dad — and a good partner! For one, despite Travis’ touring schedule, he was apparently around quite a lot throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, according to her video montage. In the video, the rapper can be seen going to doctors visits, attending family functions, and a whole lot more!

