Bananas and Shane are going head-to-head in an intense underwater challenge on the Feb. 6 episode of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas.’ Watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek now!

Bananas and Shane both want to win this challenge, but they’re not going to make it easy for each other. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Bananas and Shane are submerged underwater and must race to a finish line. Shane knows that he has a “target on his back,” so he needs to win this challenge. He notes that he’s always been the best swimmer, but will he prove to be the best competitor in this challenge? “I’m super confident I’m going to win this one,” he says. He sounds a little cocky, don’t you think?

On the other hand, you have Bananas, and he’s not to be messed with. “There is still a bounty on my head,” Bananas says. “There are still a lot of guys trying to collect on that bounty. So being back on the winning team, getting back into the Troika and being safe is monumentally important.” Both of these guys have something to prove.

In the final few moments of our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Shane and Bananas are neck and neck. The rest of the cast members are on the edge of their seats watching these two race underwater. Who will come out on top? No one wants to risk elimination!

MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. The stakes are higher than ever with a final prize that has the potential to exceed $500,000. With that much money on the line, there’s going to be blood in the water every now and then.

