Selena Gomez ‘Committed’ To Taking Care Of Her Mental & Physical Health After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez, 25, recently completed a two-week program to treat issues relating to depression and anxiety. While reports of this “treatment” may have given Selenators a reason to worry, it turns out that they don’t have anything to fear. “Selena has always been pretty good about taking care of her health, and she’s never been a hard partier particularly,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but, since her kidney transplant she’s really upped her game.”

“Selena is totally committed now to monitoring her health fastidiously, with the aim of overcoming any potential issues before they manifest—which is why she chose to check herself into treatment last month,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. Selena spent two weeks in New York City, focusing on therapy, eating well, meditating and practicing Pilates. The whole program was to help the “Wolves” singer with any mental health issues, to nip them in the bud the moment they showed up.

“Selena takes her emotional and mental health as seriously as her physical, so as soon as she started feeling down she immediately sought treatment,” the insider adds. “It’s pretty common for people to suffer some level of post-transplant depression after undergoing a major operation like the one Selena had last year—and, she was warned by doctors that she could experience depression, anxiety and irritability.” So, it seems that this visit was just part of Selena’s plan to be her best self. It seemed to have helped, as Selena was spotted with a smile on her face while hanging out with friends in a Los Angeles park.

While Selena takes these moments to get a physical and mental “tune up,” Justin Bieber, 23, is there by her side. He’s been encouraging her to take it easy and not overwork herself. “Justin has been really amazing, so supportive and loving,” the insider adds, “and he constantly tells Selena how proud he is of her for being brave enough to seek treatment the minute she knew she was struggling emotionally.”

