Sarah Jessica Parker Sends ‘Love’ To Kim Cattrall After Her Brother’s Shocking Death

Sarah Jessica Parker set aside her ‘feud’ with ‘SATC’ co-star Kim Cattrall to send her support and love after the unexpected and devastating passing of her brother, Christopher. See her message.

Sarah Jessica Parker 52, put any indifferent feelings aside to support her Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall, 61, after her brother, Christopher was found dead. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” SJP commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing her brother’s death on Monday, February 5. SJP also reacted to the news in the comments section on her own Instagram posts, calling Cattrall’s brother’s death, “awful.” Her other SATC co-star, Cynthia Nixon, 51, also commented on Cattrall’s Instagram, writing, “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones in SATC, announced on Instagram [February 4] that her brother was missing. “MISSING!” she wrote next to a photo of her brother, Christopher. “He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.” Cattrall then gave a detailed description of her brother, followed by a contact number to reach if with any tips or information. She added, “He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this.”

The day after her initial post, Cattrall notified her followers that her brother had passed away. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote next to a photo of her with Chris on February 5. “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Local police confirmed to CNN that Cattrall’s brother’s body was found on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. Officials have not confirmed a cause of death.

As you may know, SJP and Cattrall were reportedly at odds over Cattrall’s refusal to be part of a SATC 3 film.

Our thoughts are with Kim Cattrall, as well as her brother’s family and friends during this difficult time.

