National Frozen Yogurt Day: How To Get Free Treats From 16 Handles & More

National Frozen Yogurt Day is today, Feb. 6, and though it’s the middle of winter, we all know it’s never too cold for froyo. Here’s where you can get some for FREE!

Happy National Frozen Yogurt Day! We’ve rounded up all of the best deals and freebies that you can take advantage of today. Be sure to consult your local location of each froyo place for exact hours and availability!

16 Handles rewards members can get a free frozen yogurt (up to three ounces) at all locations between 12:00-6:00 PM. You can sign up for rewards on the spot by downloading the 16 Handles mobile app!

Pinkberry is offering a BOGO deal, good for an Original with toppings of equal or lesser value. Plus, one of six unique bonus prizes will be randomly selected and loaded to the rewards member’s loyalty card or account when used at checkout to make a purchase:

When you visit Sweet Frog and spend $5 on froyo, you’ll get $5 back to spend on frozen yogurt at your next visit. Expires March 31, 2018.

TCBY (The World’s Best Yogurt) is handing out free six ounces of froyo on February 6 all day.“We’ve been building a legacy of delicious, healthy frozen desserts for over 30 years and we thought National Frozen Yogurt Day was the perfect time to honor our loyal fans with a sweet deal,” says CEO Dustin Lyman. “We’re excited to provide free frozen yogurt all day to our guests and can’t wait to celebrate with our friends and family nationwide.” Limited to one per person.

Head to Yogurtland between 4:00-7:00 PM for free frozen yogurt, ice cream and toppings at all participating locations.

Finally, stop by Menchie’s for BOGO 6-oz. yogurt.

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day?