Aly Raisman On Larry Nassar Sentencing: Sharing My Story Wasn’t Easy, But So Important

Gymnast Aly Raisman’s sexual abuser Larry Nassar will spend his life in prison, and she’s speaking out on why it was vital for her to share her story in front of him in court.

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison earlier this year, for sexually assaulting almost 200 young girls, including Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman. She faced her assailant in court on January 19. “Attending the sentencing was a last-minute decision,” Aly told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “but after hearing the brave survivors speak, I knew I had to be there. I am in awe of the strength of all the young girls and women who came forward. I am proud to be a part of the army of survivors.”

She continues to inspire with her brave words and actions. “Sharing your story is never easy, but I believe it is so important for change. I never expected the amount of support I have received from sharing my impact letter, and I am so thankful for it. I am motivated to continue to push for change. I am glad that this army is finally being heard. We’re just getting started!”

