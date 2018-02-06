Kylie Jenner On Track To Be Richer Than Kim K With $386M Of Lip Kits Sold: Billionaire Before 30?

Kylie Jenner is about to be crowned the richest out of all her siblings — her Kylie Cosmetics company is expected to do $1 billion in sales by 2022! Not too shabby.

Kylie Jenner‘s majorly succesful company Kylie Cosmetics racked in approximately $386 million in sales in 2017, meaning it won’t be long before the new mom 20, tops the list of how much moola each KarJenner sibling makes. That means Kim Kardashian, 37, might even fall behind with her impressive net worth of $175 million! No wonder Kylie’s daughter already has a sick wardrobe full of a reported $70,000 worth of clothes!

Yes, Kylie’s current net worth is around $50 million, according to Forbes, but as her Lip Kit empire continues to grow, it won’t be long before she overtakes Kim. “If that growth trajectory continues, Kylie Cosmetics, wholly conceptualized, founded and helmed by Kylie (with some help from mastermind and mom Kris Jenner) is on track to become beauty’s next billion-dollar baby by 2022,” our sister site WWD reported in August 2017. For comparison, Tom Ford Beauty took a decade to reach $500 million in sales, and Lancôme reached the billion-dollar mark after 80 years in business!

Oh, and in case you’re wondering where the other KarJenner siblings rank, mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian, 33, has a net worth of approximately $40 million, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is not far behind at $35. Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 22, is next with a reported net worth of $18 million, while Rob Kardashian‘s socks have earned him $6 million.

