Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Do They Have A Custody Arrangement In Place After Baby Girl’s Birth?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed a baby girl, but their relationship is still up in the air. Have these two formed a custody agreement similar to Scott and Kourtney?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, reportedly do not have a custody agreement over their newborn daughter, TMZ reports. The parents have yet to file anything legally regarding a custody arrangement, but that could change. Travis and Kylie’s agreement is similar to what Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have arranged with parenting their three kids. Tristan Thompson, 26, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, do not have an official custody agreement either. They’re all working things out as they go along!

Travis was by Kylie’s side for the birth of their daughter on Feb. 1. Kylie announced she had given birth on Feb. 4 and released a pregnancy video that chronicled the last nine months. Kylie had been in hiding for most of her pregnancy, so this inside look at her pregnancy caught everyone by surprise. But things haven’t been easier for Kylie and Travis. HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY that the new parents had a massive fight just four days after the birth of their baby girl. Travis stormed out of Kylie’s Calabasas home and went back to his Beverly Hills place. The cause of the fight is not clear, but Kylie revealed on Feb. 5 that Travis had sent dozens of roses to her place. Was he possibly trying to make up?

Kylie may be trying to work out the kinks in her relationship with Travis, but she’s loving being a mom. A source told HollywoodLife.com that being a mom is “everything” Kylie could have imagined. “The second Kylie looked into her baby’s eyes she fell head over heels in love, she’s never seen anything so perfect in her life,” our source said. Now we just need to see a photo of Kylie’s baby girl!

